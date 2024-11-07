Top track

Freakout Festival XII

Multiple Venues - Seattle
7 Nov - 10 Nov
GigsSeattle
From $93.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Young Men Dead
About

The 12th Annual Freakout Festival Unveils Stellar Fall Lineup, featuring: The Black Angels, Shabazz Palaces, Black Lips, A Place To Bury Strangers, Martin Rev of Suicide, Lydia Lunch, and 60 + more artists announced for the November 7-10th, 2024 edition of...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Freakout
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

70
The Black Angels, Shabazz Palaces, Black Lips and 70 more

Venue

Multiple Venues - Seattle

Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

