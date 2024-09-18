Top track

John Cooper Clarke - I Wanna Be Yours

Dr. John Cooper Clarke

Le Poisson Rouge
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$45.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dr. John Cooper Clarke - Live at LPR on September 18th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Cooper Clarke

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

