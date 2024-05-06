DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twenties Fine Paint & Plant

Prince of Peckham
Mon, 6 May, 1:30 pm
ArtLondon
From £22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for an afternoon of creativity and connection with Twenties Fine! Join our community of Black and women of colour for our Paint & Plant Event. Each guest will have the opportunity to design and paint their very own vase, infusing it with their un...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Arbuthnot Group Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.