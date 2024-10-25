Top track

Philly Music Fest ft. Catbite + Reef the Lost Cauze + Kuf & Christine + Queasy

MilkBoy
Fri, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
$40.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Philly Music Fest:

Catbite with Reef the Lost Cauze + Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise + Queasy at MilkBoy

Friday, October 25, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking...

This is a 21+ event
MilkBoy & Philly Music Fest Present:
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Queazy, Reef the Lost Cauze, Catbite

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

