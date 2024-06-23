DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Moon & LOUD WOMEN present
THE BLUEBONNETS
(feat Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's)
& support
Sun 23rd June 2024
The Moon, Cardiff
2pm-5pm MATINEE SHOW
All-ages. U16s must be accompanied by an adult.
