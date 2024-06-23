DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE BLUEBONNETS (KATHY VALENTINE OF THE GO-GO'S)

The Moon
Sun, 23 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Moon & LOUD WOMEN present

THE BLUEBONNETS

(feat Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's)

& support

Sun 23rd June 2024

The Moon, Cardiff

2pm-5pm MATINEE SHOW

All-ages. U16s must be accompanied by an adult.

This is an all-ages event (u16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The BlueBonnets

Venue

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

