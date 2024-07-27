DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cartoon Carnival

The Meadows
Sat, 27 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Palooza Cartoon Carnival is an immersive theatrical experience where your favorite cartoons will come to life and compete in a competitive variety show to be selected by the algorithm for their reboots and renewals. Play carnival games with your favori...

This is a 21+ event
The Palooza Foundation
Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

