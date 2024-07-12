DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BIB + Decadencia + Hata + Metrics

Sala Upload
Fri, 12 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Greetings From Barcelona x Can´t Keep Us Down presentan:

BIB (EE.UU.) destaca por cambiar sin esfuerzo de un tipo de punk a otro, a menudo en cuestión de segundos. Los riffs sludgy que adornan cada pista se equilibran con una melodía de corta duración en...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Upload.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

