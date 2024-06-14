Top track

Fuji? - muñekitos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

「lotura」 _ EQX live + Fuji? live

Cadavra
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

「lotura」 presenta:

★ EQX live

★ Fuji? live

_

+++ info @lotura.eu

Todas las edades
Organizado por 「lotura」
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

「lotura」, EQX, Fuji?

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

