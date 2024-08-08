DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

King 810, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, more

The Meadows
Thu, 8 Aug, 6:00 pm
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Kingsland Presents

King 810

The Last Ten Seconds of Life

Extortionist

TBA

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

King 810, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Extortionist

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

