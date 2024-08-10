Top track

Layzi

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:30 pm
$19.84

About

Saturday, August 10th 2024
Layzi + TBA
9:30PM - $15 - All Ages

LAYZI
Boston, MA
https://notlayzi.bandcamp.com/

Meet Layzi, the 24-year-old Boston-based artist and trailblazer in the DIY scene. Since 2020, Carissa Myre, the creative force behind L...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Layzi

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

