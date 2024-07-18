Valerio Lundini & i Vazzanikki

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Valerio Lundini e Vazzanikki sono in tour questa estate con il loro nuovo spettacolo musicale "Innamorati della vita" che presenta live anche i brani contenuti nel loro nuovo disco in uscita a giugno.
Lundini e soci propongono uno show ricco di nuove canz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.