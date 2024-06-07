Top track

Allan Low - Carried Away

Allan Low & Friends

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Allan Low - Carried Away
About

Allan Low invites you to experience a night of live music like no other at Strongroom Bar in Shoreditch. Special guest Nua will grace the stage, delivering a performance that promises to ignite the crowd with their infectious energy. Following the main act...

Presented by Diet Joke Recordings and Spiracle MGMT
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Allan Low

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

