Kaaris : Or Noir, Les 10 ans

Halle Tony Garnier
Fri, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€45.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après avoir SOLD OUT ses deux concerts à l’Accor Arena les 17 & 29 février 2024, KAARIS vous attend pour une nouvelle date le 20 décembre prochain.

Il vous prépare des énormes shows exceptionnels. Les Ardentes en 2023 n’étaient qu’un avant-goût de ces sho...

Tout public
PLAY TWO LIVE ET OK BOOKING PRESENTENT
Lineup

Kaaris

Venue

Halle Tony Garnier

20 Pl. Docteurs Charles et Christophe Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Doors open7:00 pm

