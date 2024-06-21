Top track

Reverend Beat-Man - Come Back Lord

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reverend Beat-Man

Hafenklang
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Reverend Beat-Man - Come Back Lord
Got a code?

About

From Bern in Hell, Switzerland, this is Wild Uncontrolled ONE MAN BAND Style Blues Trash and super Holy Dirty Wild Rock'n'Roll Puke .. if you like Phil Collins, Ed Sheeran or Coldplay .. Please Stay Home .. your Ears will Bleed until you Vomit over and ove...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reverend Beat-Man

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.