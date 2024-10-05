Top track

Christophe Willem - Après toi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festival de Marne : Christophe Willem + 1ère partie

Théâtre Jacques Carat
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsCachan
From €15.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Christophe Willem - Après toi
Got a code?

About

Vainqueur de la Saison 4 de l’émission Nouvelle Star en 2006, Christophe Willem a sorti plusieurs albums depuis et a continué à se produire sur scène avec son style vocal unique et son charisme surprenant. Son style musical mélange pop, soul et électro, ce...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Théâtre Jacques Carat

21 Avenue Louis Georgeon, 94230 Cachan, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.