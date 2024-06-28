Top track

Nevada

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Simon Doty 360° Set - Open To Close

1720
Fri, 28 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $33.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nevada
Got a code?

About

Minimal Effort presents Simon Doty 360° Set - Open to Close on Friday, June 28th.

Tickets on sale now!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Minimal Effort.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simon Doty

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.