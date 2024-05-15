DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giocare col fuoco LIVE: Modern Times || Bob Dylan

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Fabrizio Coppola | GIOCARE COL FUOCO live

MODERN TIMES: BOB DYLAN

Per l’ultimo appuntamento di questa prima stagione di Giocare col Fuoco Live ci tufferemo nel mondo parallelo creato da Sua Maestà Bob Dylan. Attraverso le sue parole, i suoi scritti e le...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

