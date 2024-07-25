Top track

Alley Cat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

All Under Heaven

Donato's Basement
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsColumbus
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alley Cat
Got a code?

About

All Under Heaven

Donato's Basement
7:00 PM Doors

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

All Under Heaven

Venue

Donato's Basement

2084 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.