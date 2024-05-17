DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lunar Lounge presents: SUNSET THERAPY

The Sultan Rooftop
Fri, 17 May, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The way to rsvp for this event is texting “rooftop” to 718-795-2763

Rooftop opens daily at 5PM

Happy Hour at 5PM, Show at 5PM

Serving Döner Kebab ALL NIGHT on the rooftop

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an une...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Lunar Lounge, Chet, Halverson and 3 more

Venue

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.