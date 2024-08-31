DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clemson v Georgia Watch Party (Reserved Table)

The Basement
Sat, 31 Aug, 10:00 am
SportClemson
From $150The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Reserve your table for the 2024 Kickoff Game between Clemson and Georgia!

Floorplan: https://www.thebasementclemson.com/floorplan

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Basement.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Basement

101 Keith Street, Clemson, South Carolina 29631, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.