Redman

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 18 Aug, 5:00 pm
$47.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Redman with the Full Blast Movement and special guests.

All proceeds to Mental Health charity.

This is a 21+ event
Full Blast Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Redman

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

