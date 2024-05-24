DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Only Fire & Mossy Mugler

Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$12.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PEP RALLY is back with Berlin based iconc "Only Fire" and the name does not lie.

Support:

Mossy Mugler

Redliners

Kaylub

General Information/FAQ:

Refunds: All tickets are final sale unless, the event is cancelled. There's a 24 hour grace period incase...

This is a 19+ event
Presented by Pep Rally & Last Planet
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

131 Mccormack Street, Toronto, Ontario M6N 1X8, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

