DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EMO NIGHT featuring Quarter Life Crisis w/ Joey Bonner

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$11.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Quarter Life Crisis St.Paul/Minneapolis rock/emo/pop/punk cover band. We are very good at being average and very average at being good. We like to give ourselves a hard time and not take things too seriously (hence the name quarter life crisis) but that do...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.