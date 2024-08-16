Top track

Dead Fish - Queda Livre

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dead Fish

New Cross Inn
Fri, 16 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dead Fish - Queda Livre
Got a code?

About

Dead Fish, one of the most iconic Brazilian hardcore/punk bands of the past 30 YEARS are heading BACK to the UK and are taking over the gilded gulleys of New Cross Inn on FRIDAY AUGUST 16TH in support of their stunning new album "Labrinto da Memoria"!!!

N...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Empulso.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Fish

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.