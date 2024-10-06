Top track

Day or Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jervis Campbell at the Ballroom Spiderhouse

The Ballroom at Spiderhouse
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$24.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Day or Night
Got a code?

About

Jervis Campbell has been making music in Nashville, TN, since 2018. His anthemic soul songs feature themes of both hope and struggle, drawing from his own experiences and day-to-day life. Jervis self-produced and independently released his albums, Onward &...

All Ages
Presented by Colt Classic Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

2906 Fruth Street, Austin, Texas 78705, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.