Harry Potter Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3

About

It may be a day late, but in celebration of Harry's birthday, we’re bringing back our highly popular Harry Potter Pub Quiz. This time round we have an extra special price for the winners. Are you up for a Harry Potter walking tour of London?

If you know a...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peckham Levels.
Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

