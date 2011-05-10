DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Low Lonesome Sound with Marika Clymer and The Brudi Brothers

The Rabbit Box
10 May - 11 May
GigsSeattle
$15.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Low Lonesome Sound: Ambient guitars, bass, and drums grind together to frame lyrics that explore common anxieties and the passage of time. And sometimes goats. The “blank wax clocks” album was released in late 2021 followed by the five song “Dirt in a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Marika Clymer

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

