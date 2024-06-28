DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PUNK FOR PETS - A Benefit for Outcats and Underdogs

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 28 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PUNK FOR PETS!

A Benefit for Outcats and Underdogs

Distortion INC. (ex Black Market Baby)

with Luxury Teeth, Like No Tomorrow and Hamilton Outlaw

Happy Hour starts at 5:00 PM with raffles!

Friday June 28 2024

Doors: 5:00PM / Bands: 7:00 PM

ALL AGES...

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

