Djinn - Jonny Rock Remix

Rollover w/ Jonny Rock & Secret Sundaze

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 10 May, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€10

About

"🎉 Don't miss out on the grand finale! 🌟 Join us on May 10th for the Last Rollover Party of the season! 🎶✨ Get ready to dance the night away with 3 incredible DJs: Jonny Rock, Secret Sundaze, and Lorenzo Morresi! 🎧💃

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Lineup

Lorenzo Morresi, Jonny Rock, Secretsundaze

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

