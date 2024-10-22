Top track

Tora

Point Ephémère
Tue, 22 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.40

About

Super! présente :

Tora en concert le 22 octobre 2024 au Point Ephémère

Originaire de Byron Bay, en Australie, Tora a été formé en 2013 par Jo Loewenthal, Shaun Johnston, Jai Piccone et Thorne Davis. Leur mix électronique et instrumental crée un son authe...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un.e adulte responsable
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tora

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France

Doors open8:00 pm

