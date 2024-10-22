DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Super! présente :
Tora en concert le 22 octobre 2024 au Point Ephémère
Originaire de Byron Bay, en Australie, Tora a été formé en 2013 par Jo Loewenthal, Shaun Johnston, Jai Piccone et Thorne Davis. Leur mix électronique et instrumental crée un son authe...
