CHINESE MAN

6MIC
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsAix-en-Provence
€35.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Collectif du sud de la France, le trio Chinese Man composé de High Ku, Matteo & Sly, se produit de façon indépendante depuis ses débuts au sein de leur label Chinese Man Records. Formé en 2004, il puise ses influences dans le hip-hop avant tout, le trip-h...

Tout public
Présenté par 6MIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chinese Man

Venue

6MIC

160 Rue Pascal Duverger, 13090 Aix-en-Provence, France
Doors open6:30 pm

