The R&B Club Discusses The Music of the 2000s

Songbyrd
Sun, 12 May, 12:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We understand as well as anyone why music fans of a certain age have a particular affinity for 1990s R&B music. But hasn't it received plenty of love at this point? And better yet, wouldn't it be great if R&B of the 2000s got its flowers too? There's plent...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Songbyrd LLC dba Songbyrd Music House.
Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

