DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nothing Personal: Emo Night (live cover band)

Alchemy
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come join us down at Alchemy for a night full of your favorite songs from your emo era.

Nothing Personal takes the stage at 9 pm for two sets of covers ranging from Fall Out Boy to Paramore & many, many more.

171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

8 pm doors -...

This is an all ages event
The Hammer Collective
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.