DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come join us down at Alchemy for a night full of your favorite songs from your emo era.
Nothing Personal takes the stage at 9 pm for two sets of covers ranging from Fall Out Boy to Paramore & many, many more.
171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI
8 pm doors -...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.