Dead Freights, ADULT CAT, Colour Me Blood Red

The Macbeth
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gothic poetry spat over disco Nirvana. Putting the ABBA in Black Sabbath. The Dead Freights are set to release their debut album. With dark humor and passion they confidently touch on personal struggles, external battles and explore those thoughts that kee...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Dead Freights, Adult Cat, Colour Me Blood Red

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

