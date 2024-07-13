Top track

Helion Prime

MilkBoy
Sat, 13 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Helion Prime with AfterTime, The World Without Us and Empress at MilkBoy

Saturday, July 23, 2024

Doors: 7:30 PM | Show: 8:30 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Helion Prime, Empress, The World Without Us and 1 more

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

