DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RK, c’est une trajectoire unique dans le rap français. Un gamin passionné qui sort son premier album à 16 ans et se retrouve quelques mois plus tard au top des charts.
L’équation de RK c’est cinq ans de carrière, des centaines de milliers d’albums vendus,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.