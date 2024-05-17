Top track

FADES - Mai neva a Ciutat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FADES a l'Heliogàbal

Heliogàbal
Fri, 17 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

FADES - Mai neva a Ciutat
Got a code?

About

Concert de FADES. Una rave en català. Amigues, autotune y farra.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.