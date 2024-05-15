Top track

The Staple Singers - Let's Do It Again

Got Nuttz? Hump Day Soirée w Trulio Disgracias

The Mint
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Got Nuttz? Hump Day Soirée with Trulio Disgracias

Let’s Do It Again and Again and Again!!!

Nextploring The Legacy Of The Staple Singers

Let’s Do It Again

I’ll Take You There

Respect Yourself

If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me)

Heavy Makes You Happy (S...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
Lineup

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

