DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teo Lucadamo en MAZO

Sala But
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Teo Lucadamo pretende hacer ruido dentro del panorama urbano nacional aportando humor, frescura e innovación al rap. El artista de Beniarbeig (Alicante) nacido en 2001 lanzó sus primeros temas en plataformas digitales en el 2020. Inspirado por artistas com...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teo Lucadamo

Venue

Sala But

C. de Barceló, 11, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.