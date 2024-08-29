DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is an 18+ event. Physical I.D Required.
4 piece London based, jazz infused powerhouse Sokkyo comprised of Grifton Forbes-Amos on Trumpet (TC & The Groove Family, Neue Grafik Ensemble, NTBM, River Island), Kavi Maraj on Bass (Faker Villain, Morgan Noi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.