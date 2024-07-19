Top track

Tarlabasi - Be Svendsen Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oceanvs Orientalis, Sabo

E1
Fri, 19 Jul, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tarlabasi - Be Svendsen Remix
Got a code?

About

On Fri 19th July, we welcome composer, producer, label head and experimentalist Oceanvs Orientalis back to E1 for yet another live show to remeber. Anatolia’s very own leading organic specialist, and considered as one of the Pioneers of neo electrica, the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oceanvs Orientalis, Sabo, Leena Punks

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.