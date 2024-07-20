Top track

Menq - Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Soundgarden summer rave

Studio 338
Sat, 20 Jul, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Menq - Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada Remix
Got a code?

About

The Soundgarden makes its return to the capital on July 20th for a sonic exploration at Studio 338. The day and night event will feature some of the world's finest talents, including label boss Nick Warren, Rodriguez Jr, Armen Miran, Made By Pete, and more...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Nick Warren, Rodriguez Jr., Armen Miran and 1 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.