Top track

Bozart - The Dark, The Light (Edit) [feat. Jennifer Cardini]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jennifer Cardini b2b Pablo Bozzi all night long

Colour Factory
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£21.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bozart - The Dark, The Light (Edit) [feat. Jennifer Cardini]
Got a code?

About

The infectious rhythms are set to sweep through the capital as we present Jennifer Cardini b2b Pablo Bozzi All Night Long at Colour Factory London on June 15th, for the UK debut.

A 360 booth (boiler room style) will take centre stage in the middle of the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jennifer Cardini, Pablo Bozzi

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.