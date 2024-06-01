DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DIAFRAMMA
Pionieri della Dark-Wave italiana, i Diaframma nascono nella Firenze dei primi anni 80. Una lunga parabola, da "Siberia" ai giorni nostri, fra punk rock cantautorale e new wave, uno dei capitoli cruciali per decifrare la scena indipendente itali
**DIAFRAMMA IN CONCERTO
**Per la prima volta sul tetto panoramico del Casilino Sky Park
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗮 🟡𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 🟢𝗣𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗮/𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮 🔵𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘅 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗺 🟣𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗲&𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆...
