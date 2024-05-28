DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

2Northdown £2 Tuesdays!

2Northdown
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£2The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
£2 Tuesdays! It's our new monthly night celebrating the best new up-and-coming talent on the comedy circuit! In years to come when they are MASSIVE COMEDY STARS you can brag to your friends "I saw them at 2Northdown for £2 once!"

Line up:

Megan McCarthy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 2Northdown.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

2Northdown

Northdown St, London N1 9BG, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

