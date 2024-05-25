DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Still Moving: Tonina/13th Law/Bot

Mint Society
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us at Mint Society for a eclectic evening of live music featuring bass maestro’s Tonina (L.A), 13th Law (NYC) & Bot (DMV) - as well as our sound selectors, Dayii & +Fienz.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tonina, 13th Law

Venue

Mint Society

701 Grand Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

