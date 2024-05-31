DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

there's more to Wembley reloaded.

Boxpark Wembley
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

play time ain't done.... the 2nd half is here 🤩

you asked, and we're delivering another solid night at Boxpark Wembley

lace up your boots - this one's for the star players from the 1st half and the game changers looking to bring the vibes in the 2nd hal...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by tmtl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Boxpark Wembley

18 Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0NU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

do I need ID?

yes, physical ID is required for entry.

what time is last entry?

last entry is 10pm - we'll be closing doors after this time.

is there re-entry?

there is no re-entry after 10pm.

what is the dress code?

warm summer nights are back so come looking sweet & stylish (no tracksuits)

there is no cloakroom so leave your jackets at home!

how will i get there/home?

boxpark wembley is a 5min walk from wembley park station.

night tube (jubilee line) will be running every 10mins into central ldn.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.