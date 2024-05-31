DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
play time ain't done.... the 2nd half is here 🤩
you asked, and we're delivering another solid night at Boxpark Wembley
lace up your boots - this one's for the star players from the 1st half and the game changers looking to bring the vibes in the 2nd hal...
yes, physical ID is required for entry.
last entry is 10pm - we'll be closing doors after this time.
there is no re-entry after 10pm.
warm summer nights are back so come looking sweet & stylish (no tracksuits)
there is no cloakroom so leave your jackets at home!
boxpark wembley is a 5min walk from wembley park station.
night tube (jubilee line) will be running every 10mins into central ldn.
