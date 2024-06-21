Top track

Leon Keita - Diarabi Mana

Analog Africa: Cheb Mimo, Samy Ben RedJeb & More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 21 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Analog Africa head to Hootananny for a BIG all night long PARTY..🌍

For over a decade, Samy Ben Redjeb’s seminal Analog Africa label has been unearthing the best in both explosive foot-shufflers and hypnotic sauntering treasures from Africa and wider.

Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Samy Ben Redjeb

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

