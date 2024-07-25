Top track

Space Koi, Dan & The Fam, Gold Station Melody

Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Christmas in July Summer Beach Party

Santa is coming to town early and he wants to… party? Join us for the first ever Christmas in July Summer Beach party at Get Tight Lounge on Thursday, July 25. Dress up in your Christmas summer best for a chance to win...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nature Boy Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Space Koi

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

