Pour ses 120 ans c'est disco party au Chalet

Chalet du Lac
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pour ses 120 ans le Chalet du Lac présente la disco party

avec le live d ABBA for ever

diner 20h

live et clubbing 22h

welcome disco clothes

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Chalet du Lac.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Chalet du Lac

Orée du Bois de Vincennes, Avenue de Bel Air, 75012 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

